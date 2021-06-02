Royce & Associates LP Buys 443,600 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.31% of PowerFleet worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 955.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 133,147 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 124,186 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 39,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $241.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

