Royce & Associates LP Buys 60,500 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.75% of Graham worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Graham by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Graham by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Graham by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Graham by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHM opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.84. Graham Co. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

