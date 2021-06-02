Royce & Associates LP Buys 81,909 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,909 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.73% of LiqTech International worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LiqTech International by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,921 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Peyton Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,160 shares in the company, valued at $371,149.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.93.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 77.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

