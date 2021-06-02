Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Maximus worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth about $86,315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

