Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,367 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.53% of The RMR Group worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMR opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

