Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Tapestry worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPR opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

