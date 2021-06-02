Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.28% of MeiraGTx worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

MGTX opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

