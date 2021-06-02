Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,653 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.35% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 65.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 76.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $580.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.40.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

