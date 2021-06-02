Royce & Associates LP Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.97% of Mistras Group worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,495,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

MG stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $308.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 2.16. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

