Royce & Associates LP Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.50% of NV5 Global worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,365. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. Research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

