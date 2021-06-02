Royce & Associates LP Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 204,030 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.65% of Invacare worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 94.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

IVC stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

