Royce & Associates LP Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.79% of Concrete Pumping worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,107,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. Research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

