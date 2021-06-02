Royce & Associates LP Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 230.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $204.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.50. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $211.59.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

