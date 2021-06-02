Royce & Associates LP Has $7.94 Million Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.24% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after buying an additional 48,297 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.52. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. Analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.