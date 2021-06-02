Royce & Associates LP Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 7,108.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037,331 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.83% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMHC. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 540.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,167,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 985,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,006,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 888,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 811,936 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $70,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,656.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,923 shares of company stock valued at $755,240. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

HMHC stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

