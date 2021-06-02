Royce & Associates LP Has $8.09 Million Position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,950 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 8.94% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

