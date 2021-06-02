Royce & Associates LP Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Natera worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Natera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $2,217,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,533,538. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.81. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

