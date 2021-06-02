Royce & Associates LP Has $8.57 Million Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 731.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,103 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.63% of Olympic Steel worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.64. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZEUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

