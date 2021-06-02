Royce & Associates LP Has $8.96 Million Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.37% of PDF Solutions worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PDF Solutions by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PDF Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.94. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDFS. CJS Securities cut PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

