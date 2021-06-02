Royce & Associates LP Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.30% of Liberty Latin America worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 450,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 50,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

