Royce & Associates LP Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,566 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.18% of Exponent worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of EXPO opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

