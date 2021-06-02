Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.73% of Surgalign worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Surgalign by 305.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 2,240,417 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

SRGA opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. Analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

