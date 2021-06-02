Royce & Associates LP Invests $7.62 Million in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 804,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.94% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 896,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,984,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BW opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $762.11 million, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 2.81. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

