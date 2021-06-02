Royce & Associates LP Invests $7.74 Million in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 658,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.32% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $592.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

