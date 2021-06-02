Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,922,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.91% of BioDelivery Sciences International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,615,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 696,022 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 197,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,560.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.70.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

