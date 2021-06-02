Royce & Associates LP Purchases 123,537 Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,537 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 6.73% of AstroNova worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 922.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

ALOT stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.90. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 million, a PE ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

