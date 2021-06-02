Royce & Associates LP Purchases 138,600 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.17% of ChannelAdvisor worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $724.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.65. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,315 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

