Royce & Associates LP Purchases 235,192 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 235,192 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.26% of Trecora Resources worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 948,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 312,077 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 357,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 204,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.