Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 579,768 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 579,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.19% of Chatham Lodging Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

CLDT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $656.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

