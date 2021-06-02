Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.03% of Radiant Logistics worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLGT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 55,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 168,580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.48. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.