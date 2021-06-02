Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.21% of Worthington Industries worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $1,240,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.13.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

