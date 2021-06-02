Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,491 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $171.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

