Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.52% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

TGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE TGP opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.23. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

