Royce & Associates LP Sells 193,500 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.75% of OrthoPediatrics worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. On average, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIDS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,909 shares of company stock worth $740,901 in the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

