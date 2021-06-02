Royce & Associates LP Sells 33,400 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.33% of The Joint worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $76,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at $13,907,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,403,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,892 shares of company stock worth $7,475,319. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

