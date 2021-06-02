Royce & Associates LP Sells 375,800 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.51% of SunOpta worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $150,367.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,346.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $686,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,207,384.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,128. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

