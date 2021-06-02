Royce & Associates LP Sells 557,143 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 557,143 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.99% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAST. Stephens decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $305.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

