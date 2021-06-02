Royce & Associates LP Takes $6.92 Million Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.25% of Daseke as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 521,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 133,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1,152.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 840,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $490.91 million, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

