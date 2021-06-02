Royce & Associates LP Takes $9.08 Million Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 298,622 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.41% of TowneBank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.16.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.