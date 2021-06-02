Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 892,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.10% of ACE Convergence Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACEV opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

