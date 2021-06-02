Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.77% of SI-BONE worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 392,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $545,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,150,855 shares of company stock worth $35,343,076. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.