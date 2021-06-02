Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE RMT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. 214,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,485. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $12.46.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
