Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Plans Dividend of $0.27

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 208,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,911. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55. Royce Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
