RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.34

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 3127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,309.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

