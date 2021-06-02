RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $37,069.52 or 0.99171378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $68.90 million and approximately $594,590.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,859 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

