Ruff (RUFF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $668,654.00

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $7.49 million and $668,654.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00082511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.01029358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.95 or 0.09566724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051940 BTC.

Ruff is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

