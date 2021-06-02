Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Short Interest Update

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 29th total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 435,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 134,637 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 161,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

RUSHB opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $47.10.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

