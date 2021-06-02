Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 3,840,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSI opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,245.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSI. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

