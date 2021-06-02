Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 90,483 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of AvalonBay Communities worth $105,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after buying an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $210.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $210.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

