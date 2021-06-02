Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,122 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of American Express worth $93,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.90.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $164.11. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.